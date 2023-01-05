The Women of Bethany United Methodist Church are hosting a Game Day in the Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m.
There will be finger foods. Attendees are asked to bring your favorite game to play.
Bethany United Methodist Church is located at 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson.
For more information, call the church office at 706-367-8042.
