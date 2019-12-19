Civil rights veteran and activist Lula Joe Williams has been named the keynote speaker for the 2020 Jackson County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner, to be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
Tickets can be purchased at jackson-county-mlk-day-of-service.ticketleap.com/jackson-county-mlk-celebration-dinner.
Lula Joe’s involvement in the Civil Rights Movement began in 1961, when she attended a mass rally at First Baptist Church in Montgomery during the first visit of the Freedom Riders. In 1964, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) sent staff into Montgomery to support efforts for voter registration, public accommodation and school desegregation, and to recruit and activate volunteers on the ground. Young people were organized into the MIA (Montgomery Improvement Association) Youth Division; Lula Joe became the second president of this dynamic group.
After finishing high school in 1964, Lula Joe was hired by the SCLC as a community organizer/field staffer, joining what Dr. King affectionately called the “Ground Crew,” which effected economic, social and political changes in communities across Alabama, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina and Mississippi.
She was the first woman to work on the SCOPE Project under the Rev. Hosea Williams, and joined the national administrative staff as executive assistant to Dr. Bill Rutherford, Dr. Jack Hunter Odell, and the Rev. Bernard Scott Lee. In 1965, Lula Joe joined the Rev. James Bevel and the Rev. James Orange, who broke the federal injunction against the march from Selma to Montgomery.
She lived through the events of “Bloody Sunday,” which sparked the Selma movement and eventually led to the Voting Rights Act. During this period, she was jailed several times for non-violent protests. She conducted voter registration and GOTV campaigns, lobbied for desegregation of schools and public spaces, and worked on the Martin Luther King Speaks Radio Program, the Citizenship Education Program, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Film Project. In 1968, Lula Joe helped mobilize the Poor People’s Campaign and the Resurrection City encampment in Washington, D.C. Lula Joe has remained active in this fight in every year since. She helped convene the SCLC Veterans of The Civil Rights Movement, and remains a member of the MLK March Committee and the SCLC. She is featured in civil rights museums exhibits in Montgomery, Selma and Atlanta.
In January 2002, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Lula Joe toured United States Army bases in Germany to discuss the civil rights movement. Williams has received numerous awards and honors, from SCLC W.O.M.E.N, SCLC National, the National Voting Rights Museum in Selma, Ala., and the City of Atlanta. She also received the Dorothy L. Height Award for Civil Rights from The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority River Region. Lula Joe, a Montgomery native, settled in Atlanta years ago and retired from Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) in 2002. A nationally recognized gift basket designer and teacher, her designs have been featured in national trade industry magazines.
“Please join us in hearing the amazing story of a true soldier of the civil rights era, and one of the few living veterans who served directly under Dr. King,” leaders state.
Follow the link above to purchase tickets, or email jcmlkdayofservice@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.