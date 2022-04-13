4-H members from 13 surrounding counties converged on South Jackson Elementary for the Cloverleaf District Project Achievement contest.
Cloverleaf members, fourth through sixth graders, had the opportunity to compete with a presentation on a topic of their choosing in one of nearly 50 topic areas. Jackson County had the largest delegation for the day with 116 competitors, 88n percent of whom placed first, second or third in their topic area.
Jackson County 4-H delegates were selected through a partnership with fourth and fifth grade teachers throughout Jackson County schools. In December and January, 4-H staff members led activities in the classrooms on public speaking and how to put together a presentation; including writing a speech, designing a poster visual,
and presenting it in front of an audience. In February the 4-H staff members visited each school to hear student presentations for School Project Achievement at the school level. A total of 554 fourth and fifth graders in Jackson County did a 4-H presentation. The top four presentations in each topic area for the entire county were then invited to attend the district contest on March 26.
The previous two contest years had been conducted online with video submissions due to COVID concerns. The contest on March 26 was a return to normalcy with in-person competitions, fair games, concessions, and a served lunch catered by “Sugar ‘n’ Spice."
Jackson County 4-H is part of the University of Georgia Extension Service which is located at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson.
For more information about the Jackson County 4-H Club and its programs contact 4-H Extension Agent April Edwards (apriledwards@uga.edu) and 4-H Educator Jonathan Page (jspage@uga.edu) at 706-367-6344.
