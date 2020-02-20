Grace Clower, past district governor and currently serving as MD 18 Global Leadership Team coordinator and Lions Club International Foundation Campaign 100 Area Leader, recently spoke to the Jefferson Lions Club at the Jefferson City Clubhouse.
Clower is the area leader for seven Southeastern States and the Caribbean Islands. She talked about Campaign 100: LCIF Empowering Service.
“Although Lions are obligated to take care of jobs in their own Community, Lions are responsible for thinking globally,” states Dot Hunt.
Clower said that LCIF has spent one billion dollars since 1968 helping people in need around the world focusing on vision, youth, disaster relief and humanitarian programs. Global causes are being expanded to include hunger, childhood cancer and environmental issues. LCIF, she stated, is committed to raising over a three-year period, $300 million by June 30, 2021. To date $138,642,167 has been raised.
Clower encouraged Lions to contribute to LCIF both at the club level and as individuals.
