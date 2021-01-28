The Commerce Public Library will have many "Take and Make" crafts for the month of February, including a paper lantern and cherry blossom tree in celebration of the Lunar New Year and a Bumble Bee Valentine.
There will also be a story walk in the Children's Department featuring Nian Monster: a Chinese New Year Story.
New updates to the Pines catalog at gapines.org have been implemented this past week. Library patrons can now click on any item under "New Items at the Commerce Public LIbrary" and find out much more information. A summary, reviews, lists of both similar titles and similar authors, as well as lexile measures and accelerated reader suggestions for children are all now available.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Laura Childs' "Egg Shooters," Rita Mae Brown's "Out of Hounds," James Patterson's "The Russian," Dana Stabenow's "Spoils of the Dead" and Tim Dorsey's "Tropic of Stupid." These titles are all continuations of series. Childs' is number 6 in the Cackleberry Club, while Brown's is Number 13 in the Sister Jane series. Patterson's is number 13 with Michael Bennett and Stabenow's is number 5 with Liam Campbell. Finally, Dorsey's is number 24 in the Serge Storms series.
New in nonfictional the library is "Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The True Story of Rose Dugdale" and the "Rusborough Art Heist" by Anthony Amore. This is the account of the life and crimes of a British heiress who went from being presented to the Queen to becoming a revolutionary who in 1974 became the only woman to pull off a major art heist.
ZOO PARTNERSHIP
The Georgia Libraries and Atlanta Zoo partnership has resumed.
"Patrons simply have to watch a fun and informative thirty minute video about the Zoo's history and then they will receive a free pass for 3," states library staff member Carolyn Cook.
The zoo pass is valid Mondays thru Fridays and must be used within four weeks. However, patrons should call 404-624-9453 or visit the zoo's webpage (zooatlanta.org) before a visit in case there are any last minute changes due to safety restrictions due to COVID. Patrons must have a valid library card in order to watch the video. One pass per household can be given out and patrons can watch the video once per year.
PROGRAMS
Programming planned in the Memorial Garden, weather permitting, includes:
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 .a.m
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
