Commerce High School FFA members and supporters proved that they are together, even when they’re apart. During the week of April 20, the Commerce FFA celebrated “FFA at Home Week."
Members, alumni and supporters were asked to send in pictures for each day’s theme that could then be shared on the chapter’s social media. Themes included “Meal Monday,” showing off members cooking skills; “Hobbies on Tuesday,” which allowed them to showcase a wide variety of hobbies; “Not So Wild Wednesday,” which featured pets and livestock projects owned by members of the Commerce FFA; “Thankful Thursday,” featuring members giving thanks and “Flex Friday,” which had members up and moving to stay active and healthy.
To see a wide variety of photos from the week, follow Commerce FFA on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
