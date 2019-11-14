The Commerce High School FFA chapter is collecting items that are commonly needed at the Ronald McDonald Houses of Atlanta now through Dec. 13.
Ronald McDonald Houses provide families with a place to stay that have a need for care at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
For every item given, donors will be entered to win a $50 Amazon gift card sponsored by The Braselton Real Estate Group. Examples of items include new Tupperware, paper plates, sweetner, solo cups and more. A complete list can be found by visiting the Commerce High School FFA’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Items can be dropped off at Commerce High School and at Sassafras Salon in Jefferson.
For more information or to schedule a pick up, contact Skyler Davis at Skyler.davis@commercecityschools.org.
