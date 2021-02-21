As a part of the Commerce High School FFA’s celebration of National FFA Week, March 1 – 5, the chapter is collecting items to give a head start to the Commerce Backpack Giveback.
Every item that is donated is a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card on March 5.
Items the chapter is seeking include crayons, colored pencils, loose leaf notebook paper, notebooks and other school supplies.
Donations can be dropped off at Commerce High School or given to any FFA member. To arrange a pickup of items, email Skyler.davis@commercecityschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.