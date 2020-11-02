The Commerce High School FFA chapter is collecting non-perishable food items leading up to Thanksgiving break.
Items will be distributed by Reboot Jackson, helping families in need in Jackson County during the holiday season.
The chapter has established a different theme for each week.
Nov. 2nd – 6th is snacks week including crackers, canned fruit, cookie packs, etc.
Protein week is Nov. 9th – 13th with the chapter seeking tuna, canned chicken, vienna sausages and peanut butter.
During the week of Nov. 16th – 20th people are encouraged to donate thanksgiving items including canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, boxed stuffing and more.
Items can be dropped off at Commerce High School or you can schedule a pick-up by emailing Skyler.davis@commercecityschools.org
