The Georgia FFA Association has announced that three members of the Commerce FFA chapter have qualified for the State FFA Degree.
Those members are: Casadi Smith, Brynne Culp and Jordan Pritchett.
The state degree is the highest honor that the state association can bestow on its members. In order to qualify students must have completed 300 hours or invested $1,000 in the supervised agricultural experience, participated in five different FFA events above the chapter level, completed 20 hours of community service and completed at least two ag ed courses in high school. These degrees will be awarded at the Georgia FFA Convention once a new date is set for the annual event.
(0) comments
