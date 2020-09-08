The Commerce High School FFA has received Three Star National Recognition.
Each year, FFA chapters across the country plan, organize and facilitate a wide variety of activities. These activities are compiled into the National Chapter Award application which showcases chapter events in the areas of “Growing Leaders”, “Building Communities” and “Strengthening Ag”. Applications are judged based on goals, implementation and outcome of each event earning a one, two or three-star distinction on the national level. For the first time in the chapter’s history, the Commerce High FFA received a three-star ranking.
Activities the chapter completed in the 2019-2020 school year included a leadership retreat, a college scholarship workshop and the “Mugs of Love” floral service project. For their efforts, the chapter will be recognized during the Virtual National FFA Convention this October.
