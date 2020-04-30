The Commerce High School FFA recognizes Georgia Tech Football Strength & Conditioning Staff as its “Supporter of the Month” for April 2020.
"While it would be easy to only focus on outreach related to high school athletics programs, the GT strength staff provided an online video for members to watch in order to have a workout which required no weights or equipment as a part of Flex Friday during the chapter’s celebration of FFA at Home Week," FFA advisor Skyler Davis states.
The Georgia Tech Football Strength and Conditioning staff is lead by Coach Lewis Caralla (pictured).
