If you find yourself doing some spring cleaning while sheltering in place, here’s a list of things that can be donated to the Commerce FFA. The club is always looking for flower vases of various shapes and sizes, coffee mugs, wired ribbon, books about agriculture for the classroom library, as well as aluminum can tabs that can be donated to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities.
If you have any of these items you’d like to donate with you can schedule a contactless delivery by emailing Skyler Davis at Skyler.davis@commercecityschools.org.
