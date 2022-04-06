The Commerce Garden Club members have been busy this spring planting, transplanting, digging, rooting, and thinning their own gardens. The Commerce Garden Club will be selling locally grown, affordable plants that will grow and thrive in your yards. The Plant Sale will be held  April 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spencer Park.

