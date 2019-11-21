The Commerce Garden Club Council will host a Christmas program on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. in the Commerce Pine Street Business Center.
Susan Harvin and Tracey Newcomer, owners of Southern Touch Flowers will demonstrate how to make holiday arrangements for homes.
Coffee and dessert will be served at the event.
The garden club council will also be selling raffle tickets for prizes.
This event is free and open to the public.
The council includes the three garden clubs in Commerce which are Commerce Garden Club, Four Seasons Garden Club and Pine Tree Garden Club.
