The Commerce Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, November 16, at 2p.m.
Representative Tommy Benton, District 31 State Representative, will present a program on current Georgia environmental concerns.
For more information, meeting location or questions, contact Commerce Garden President Dotti Jones at 770-654-6301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.