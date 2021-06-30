A Commerce home was moderately damaged in a fire on June 23 with smoking listed as a possible cause of the fire.
The Banks County Fire/Ems responded to 474 Brown Bridge Road, Commerce, on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family residence with smoke showing. The fire was quickly located and an aggressive attach was made to the interior. The fire was confined to the room of origin with smoke damage throughout the residence. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is listed as accidental and smoking material discarded near a bed could not be ruled out.
The home is listed as having moderate damage.
