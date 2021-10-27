The Commerce Public Library adult writers group meets this month on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m. Visitors are always welcome.
VETERANS PROGRAM
In order to make it easier for patrons to plan ahead, there are three programs next week of interest to many. First, there will be a special Veteran's Meet and Greet program on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. Veterans from the Albert Gordon, Post 56 will be here that evening in honor of Veteran's Day. There will be representatives from each branch speaking briefly about their time of service, and refreshments will be served compliments of the library and volunteers.
COMPUTER CLASS
Library Assistant Sandra Cope will be continuing her computer classes on Tuesdays, Nov. 9 and 16, from 1 to 3 p.m., as well. She will be explaining Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point to patrons looking for more advanced computer information. Call the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a spot in this class.
ART CLUB
Laura Cox will be continuing her Storybook Art Club also on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 1 to 2 p.m. Look for more information on this next week.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now on the shelves include: John Grisham's "Judge's List," Meg Cabot's "No Words," Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny's "State of Terror," Sophie Kinsella's "The Party Crasher," Sally Rooney's "Beautiful World, Where Are You," Terry Brooks' "Child of Light" and David Rosenfelt's "Best in Snow."
New biographies and memoirs now available include: "Tough As They Come" by Travis Mills, "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised" by Anthony Carmelo, "Invisible Sisters" by Jessica Handler and "Bourdain" by Laurie Woolever.
Patrons interested in new cookbooks might be interested in any of the following: "Aloha Kitchen Recipes from Hawaii" by Kyle Cassidy, "Flour Craft Bakery and Cafe Cookbook" by Heather Hardcastle, "To Asia with Love" by Hetty KcKinnon and Martha Stewart's "Fruit Desserts." "Starting from Scratch" by Sarah Elton and "The Unofficial Hogwarts Cookbook for Kids" by Alana Al-Hatlani might be popular for both children and adults.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include the following:
•Tuesday, Adult Writer's Group, 10:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, BooFest 5:30-7:30 p.m. (parking at the Commerce First Baptist and First United Methodist Churches).
•Friday, Baby & Me 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.