Erika Jantzen, president of the Commerce Friends of the Library, stated that there were over 800 people at the Commerce Public Library's Boo Fest.
“It was wonderful to see such a good turn-out in our community,” she said.
The library staff are appreciative of all the recent local support they have received. The library thanks Cream and Shuga, El Parian and El Azteca who contributed to the Hispanic Celebration at the library on Saturday, Oct. 12, and made it a success. The library also thanks the Commerce Fire, Police, Gas and Public Works Departments, Commerce Mainstreet, Purcell Realty, Bark Street Grooming, First United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, MedLink, Southside Church, Back in the Daz and the library volunteers for supporting Boo Fest.
The library will host “Southern Spirits: A Historical Walk Through Grey Hill Cemetery” on Saturday, Nov. 2. Ticket prices have been reduced to $10 for adults/seniors and $5 for children under 16. Tickets can be obtained at the library or if still available, at the cemetery on the evening of the tours. For more information or to purchase tickets call the library at 706-335-5946. The event is a Friends of the Library fundraiser.
“This activity is designed to be a learning experience that brings the history of Commerce to life and is suitable for adults and children,” states Angel Abounader, library manager.
A three-week series of Advanced Computer Classes will be held on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. beginning on Friday, Nov. 18. This class will enhance student's computer skills while using Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point. Sign-up is requested as space is limited.
The November selection for the Book Vine Book Club is Jodi Picoult's “19 Minutes.” The meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. The Tween Book Club will be discussing “Bridge to Terabithia” by Katherine Paterson at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. Copies are available for checkout at the circulation desk.
New adult fiction titles now available at the library include: Karen White's “Christmas on Tradd Street,” Charles Todd's “Cruel Deception,” Nancy Thayer's “Let It Snow,” Michael Connelly's “Night Fire” and Stuart Woods' “Stealth.” Todd's novel is another Beth Crawford mystery set in the aftermath of WWI, while Connelly's story is number two in the Renee Ballard and Harry Bosch collaboration.
There are two new non-fiction titles available: Martha Stewart's “Cookie Perfection” has 100 recipes to take sweet treats to the next level and Rachael Ray's newest cookbook is “50 Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life.”
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursday, Nov. 5, 5 p.m., Tween Book Club
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs held at the library include:
Saturday, Nov. 2, 6-10 p.m., Friends of the Library Cemetery Tour (adults and children)
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m., Adult Writers
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Thursday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m., NEGA Radio Club
Saturdays, 10 a.m., ESL
