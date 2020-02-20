The Commerce Public Library will host a children's program on Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. to celebrate the 40th anniversary publication of Robert Munsch's “The Paperbag Princess.” Staff member Alyssa Roberson, the Commerce library's resident princess, will read the story. There will be crafts and snacks as well as a collection of princess and dragon books for check-out.
Patrons may sign-up for the March Beginner Computer Class at the library in person or by phone at 706-335-5946. The classes are scheduled for Monday, March 9, Monday, March 16, and Monday, March 23, from 1 - 2:30 p.m.
“Students will be practicing on the library's desk top computers so there is no need to bring your own device,” states Angel Abounader, library manager.
A free SCORE workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. The topic will be "Managing a Service Industry Business." As a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs through mentoring, workshops and educational resources since 1964. These workshops are presented by retired, successful business people who volunteer to share their expertise.
New adult fiction titles now available at the library include: “Into the Fire - An Orphan X Novel” by Gregg Hurwitz, “Small Kingdoms and Other Stories” by Charlaine Harris, “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner, “Son of the Risen God - Book three from A Tale of the Coven” by R.A. Salvatore, “Witch's Oath - Episode four from The Children of D'Hara” by Terry Goodkind and “Blindside” by James Patterson.
Also available is a copy of a new Debbie Shore's sewing book, “Build a Bag Book: Templates and Satchels.” It includes directions for 15 projects with endless variations.
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursday, Feb. 27, 4 p.m., Anime Club
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m., Lego Club
Adult programs approaching at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m., Score Small Business Workshop
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Friday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m., Book Vine Book Club
