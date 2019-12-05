The Commerce Public Library will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the annual Commerce City employee Christmas luncheon.
There will be a Christmas story time, craft and pizza lunch for children on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 12 p.m. The story will be “There's an Elf in Your Book” by Tom Fletcher.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, children will have the opportunity to see a magic show, and visit with Santa at the library's annual Christmas party.
“The whole family will enjoy the Bluegrass Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.,” states Angel Abounader, library manager. “This long-standing holiday concert at the library is performed by the multi-generational musicians of the Dyer/Franklin families.”
Bee Creative's project will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. Visitors will be making holiday decorations such as snowflakes and candy canes using pipe cleaners. “This group that meets the second Thursday of every month is a creative outlet for both tweens and adults,” says Abounader.
Fans of Super Smash Bros. are invited to a new meetup at 4 p.m. on the first and second Thursdays of every month, two aficionados of the game have volunteered to host this gaming time in the Young Adult Tower of the library.
There is a table next to the Friends Book Sale Corner with "almost new" titles that would make excellent holiday gifts for readers. Many of these are large print and new titles are being added regularly.
Ticket sales for the 50" Smart TV raffle sponsored by the Friends of the Library will continue until the drawing on Friday, Dec. 20.
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursday, Dec. 12, 4 p.m., Smash Bros. Club
Thursday, Dec.12, 5 p.m., Young Adults Bee Creative
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Saturday, Dec. 7, 12 p.m., Holiday Story time, Craft and Pizza
Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m., Take a peek at Buzzie Bee at the City of Commerce Parade
Adult programs at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., Bluegrass Christmas
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Saturdays, 10 a.m., ESL
