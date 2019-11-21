The Commerce Public Library will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Thursday, Nov. 28, for the Thanksgiving holiday, however, the library will be open on its regular hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Children visiting the library over Thanksgiving break may be interested in the following activities: Thanksgiving and fall-themed Lego club will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. Reptile expert Andy Howington will bring his interactive display of snakes on Monday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a table set up with art supplies in the lobby for children to create a Thanksgiving card.
Patrons looking for an alternative to football over the Thanksgiving holidays might want to check out the library's movie section. Many of the recently donated DVD's are for children, and quite a few have a Christmas theme.
Watch for the Friends of the Library's annual TV raffle for a 50-inch 4K HDR Smart TV. “It should be on display shortly,” leaders state.
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Saturday, Nov. 23, 1 p.m. Lego Club
Monday, Nov. 25, 10-3 p.m., Snake Exhibit
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Adult programs at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Monday, Nov. 25, 6 p.m., Advanced Computers
Saturdays, 10:00 a.m., ESL
