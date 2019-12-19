The Commerce Public Library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24, and 25, to celebrate Christmas but will reopen for regular hours at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26.
The monthly Lego Club will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. Xiaohong Hart, program facilitator, will challenge the children to "build a Christmas tree, wreath or perhaps even a Santa Claus."
Homeschoolers will not meet at the library again until Monday, Jan.13, however, chess will continue on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 6 p.m. and the regular Baby and Me program will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, at 10:30 a.m.
Looking ahead the library will be celebrating Chinese New Year with some special programming including an evening with a Chinese dancer from the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company on Thursday, Jan. 23. The program is still in the planning stages, but more information will be forthcoming.
New Children's Christmas books have been arriving daily at the library. Several that have already been very popular include: “Santa's Story” by Will Hillenbrand, “Christmas Cheer for the Grouchy Ladybug” by Eric Carle, “How to Build an Elf” by Larissa Juliano, “The Snowiest Christmas Ever” by Jane Chapman, “One Christmas Adventure” by Christina Butler and “Pour-Pout Fish Christmas Spirit” by Wes Adams. Juliano's book combines both holiday fun with hands-on learning by encouraging children and parents to experiment with building elf traps.
Older readers may want to read Dav Pilkey's latest, “Dog Man: Fetch-22.” Others might prefer to try “Where's Waldo? Double Trouble at the Museum: The Ultimate Spot-the-difference Book” by Martin Handford.
Just in time for the season many new family Christmas movies have been added to the shelves in the last month.
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs at the library incude:
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Saturdays, 10 a.m., ESL
