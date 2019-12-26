The Commerce Public Library will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year's Day.
The Lego Club meets the fourth Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. The Saturday, Dec. 28, meeting will be a holiday edition for those children wanting to try their hand at winter scenes, or wreaths and Santas.
Prices have been reduced in The Friends Corner Book Sale. Hardbacks are 50 cents and paperbacks are 25 cents due to overflowing inventory. The new to gently-used books are included in this sale. Stop by the library for last minute gifts or to stock up on holiday reading.
New adult fiction titles now available at the library include: Jill Shavis' “Rainy Day Friends,” Brian McClellan's “War Cry,” Ambrose Perry's “Way of All Flesh” and Louisa Luna's “Two Girls Down.”
There are two new cookbooks also now on the shelves including: “Perfect Pie: Your Ultimate Guide to Classic and Modern Pies, Tarts, Galettes and More” and “America's Test Kitchen Twentieth Anniversary TV Show Cookbook.”
The Old Farmer's Almanac Vegetable Gardener's Handbook and Vegetables Illustrated are also available for those thinking ahead to the growing season. “IPhone for Seniors This Is Going to Hurt - the Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident”and several memoirs" are also ready for check-out. These include stories about Joe Frazier and Eugene Ballard.
Children's programs available at the library include:
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise (Not Wednesday, Jan. 1)
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Thursday, Jan 2, Smash Bros., 4 p.m.
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Saturday, Dec. 28, 1 p.m., Lego Club
Adult programs at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Saturdays, 10 a.m., ESL
