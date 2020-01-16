The Commerce Public Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
The library's activities centered around the Chinese New Year continue with a performance by the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. This educational yet entertaining lecture-demonstration is a visual feast of colorful ribbons, fans, handkerchiefs, drums and more. More information about this all-ages event is available at atlantachinesedance.org.
Friends of the Library president, Erika Pitonyak, announced that “the Friends are so happy they raised over $275 in just a few weeks. Many thanks to all those who contributed by purchasing TV raffle tickets. These funds will help support the library's 2020 Vacation Reading Program."
Also on Thursday, Jan. 23, there will be a Chinese Hand Fan craft at 4 p.m. Ideally, this activity is for children over 10 however, younger children accompanied by an adult are welcome.
“Through a partnership with the Georgia Public Library Service and the Center for Puppetry Arts, when you check out Stellaluna from the library, you can enter a contest to win a free family four-pack to see the world premiere adaptation of Stellaluna at the Center for Puppetry Arts playing Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Sunday, Mar. 8,” states Angel Abounader, library manager. “Tickets include the performance, entry to the Worlds of Puppetry Museum and Create-A-Puppet workshop. The drawing for free tickets will be held by GPLS on Thursday, Feb. 6.”
New adult fiction books now available from popular authors include: Danielle Steel's “Moral Compass,” Tim Dorsey's “Naked Came the Florida Man,” Stuart Woods' “Treason,” Jayne Ann Krentz' “The Vanishing,” Taylor Stephens' “Liars Legacy” and Sarah Morgan's “The Christmas Sisters.” Stephens' novel is book two in the Jack and Jill Thrillers' series.
New non-fiction titles now on the shelves at the library include: “Breaking Up with Sugar - Divorce the Diets,” “Drop the Pounds” and “Live Your Best Life” by Holly Carme; “Easy Keto in 30 Minutes - More Than 100 Ketogenic Recipes from Around the World” by Urvashi Pitre; “The Power of Showing Up - How Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains Get Wired” by Daniel Siegel and “Tiny Habits - The Small Changes That Change Everything” by B.J. Fogg.
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursday, Jan. 23, 4 p.m., Bee Creative
Thursday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m., Atlanta Chinese Dance Company
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs coming up at the library include:
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Friday, Jan. 17, 1 p.m., Book Vine Book Club
Saturdays, 10 a.m., ESL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.