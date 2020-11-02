In preparation for Thanksgiving this year, the Commerce Public Library has set up a "Come to the Table" display. This is an effort to encourage donations to the Banks Jackson Food Bank either with food items or pocket change.
Staff member Tami McClung explains, "The food bank can take a donation of thirty cents and use that to purchase 10 pounds of fresh produce."
The library will be collecting donations from November 1 through December 18.
In addition, McClung encourages everyone, "to celebrate friends and families through food by checking out a cookbook and trying new recipes or by reading a food-related picture book to a child. Then share a picture to the library's Facebook page, or to aabounader@prlib.org, of your family cooking together."
All pictures will be eligible to enter a drawing to win a variety of holiday-themed goodies donated by Ingles. The drawing will be on Thursday, December 10.
MILITARY FAMILY MONTH
November is Military Family Month. Library manager Angel Abounader asks, "please share pictures of your military family or loved ones who have served. You can send pictures to our Facebook page, email them to aabouander@prlib.org or bring in a picture to the library and we will post it for you."
There will also be a display honoring families on Veterans Day, as well as information on the American Legion, Legal Help, and Job Help for Veterans on display throughout the month.
Finally watch for a video on the Commerce Library's Facebook page with a turkey story and craft in celebration of Thanksgiving. Pick up the craft materials here at the library, and look for other turkey and Thanksgiving stories while here.
UPCOMING PROGRAMS
The library has several upcoming programs that will meet out in the Memorial Garden whenever weather permits. Call the library at 706-335-5946 to check on any of these.
The programs include:
•Veterans Program, November 10, at 4 p.m. with special guests from the Albert Gordon Post 52, American Legion. Come honor veterans of war time and peace and come with your questions. The Legion encourages parents to bring school age children to learn and ask questions.
•Korean Culture Program, Tuesday, November 17, at 11 a.m.. This month's topic will be Korean holidays, specifically discussions of Korean Christmas and Thanksgiving. Fun pre-packed snacks will be provided. This program is for all ages.
•Kidsercise meets every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and Baby and Me meets Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
NEW BOOKS
Three new adult fiction titles now available include Lisa Jackson's "You Betrayed Me," Zoe Fishman's "Balancing Act" and Carlene O'Connor's "Murder at An Irish Christmas."
New nonfiction include: "Stories from Suffragette City" by M.J.Rose, Fiona Davis, et al.; David Byrne's "American Utopia;" Matt Palumbo's "Debunk This - Shattering Liberal Lies;" Brian Stelter's "Hoax - Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth;" and Marc Vetri's "Mastering Bread - The Art and Practice of Handmade Sourdough, Yeast Bread and Pastry."
The Suffragette City book contains short stories that all take place on October 23, 1915 during the women's march for the right to vote.
The Friends Book Sale corner is always well-stocked with a variety of books. Erika Jantzen, president of the Friends, advises: "You will find a little of everything in our on-going book sale from children's books to audio books to even some book/DVD sets from the Great Courses catalog. There is a price list," Jantzen continues" but whatever you can give is always welcome."
