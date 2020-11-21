Commerce Public Library staff member Tami McClung reminds patrons to "come to the table" by celebrating food and family with donations of food and pocket change for the local food bank. This effort will continue into the Christmas season next month.
McClung notes, "the food bank is able to purchase 10 pounds of fresh produce with a 30 cent donation."
Library advocate Claire Gaus encourages the community to "bring your dimes to the library food drive on December 18 for Dime for Dime Day when I will personally match funds raised, dime for dime. So, bring in your coins as the community helps stop hunger."
On Nov 18, Ms. Claire helped raise over $45, which she has already matched Dime for Dime.
CHRISTMAS PROGRAMS
The library will host Children's Christmas Programs on December 17 and 19 outside in the Memorial Garden at 1 p.m. Important to note, it will be the same program occurring twice to allow for smaller crowd sizes due to Covid and to encourage social distancing. There will be a puppet show, songs with Christmas bells, small Christmas Tree lighting and maybe a visit from a tiny reindeer.
FAMILY WORKSHOP
There will be a Virtual Interactive Family Workshop: Baking Cookies for Santa on Dec 21 at 10:30 a.m. with Miss. Tami. Sign up is required to receive a shopping list and recipe, as well as a password and instructions for Zoom. Be sure to join Miss on Zoom for cookie time, holiday stories and songs from home. Check back next week for details on this program.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: "Moonflower Murders" by Anthony Horowitz, "Have You Seen Me" by Kate White, "Magic Lessons" by Alice Hoffman, "The Law of Innocence" by Micahel Connelly, "All That Glitters" by Danielle Steel, "Hot to Trot" by M.C. Beaton, "Wyoming True" by Diana Palmer, "Edisto Tidings" by C.Hope Clark, "The Arrest" by Jonathan Lethem, "Dark Tides" by Philippa Gregory, and "Forgotten Sister" by Nicola Cornick.
Twenty-five new nonfiction books have been added in the last two weeks.
"That's too many to list all of them here, but there are several new cookbooks to support the library's twin efforts to help the local food bank and offer an Ingles gift basket contest," states library manager Angel Abounader. "There are books on cancer, autism, conservation, knitting, new poems by Margaret Atwood, optimism for the future by Micahel J. Fox, Dolly Parton's 'Songteller,' and Jim Gray's 'Talking to Goats,' which is actually sports history. Check on the new nonfiction shelves for the rest."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.