The Commerce Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, to celebrate the Christmas holiday and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. The library will be closed again for the New Year's holiday on Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, reopening on Monday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m.
Manager Angel Abounader wishes everyone a "Merry Christmas and a safe New Year!"
The Commerce Public Library has many Christmas and Hallmark DVDs available for check out just in time for Christmas.
Library assistant Carolyn Cook says, "This is an excellent time of year to catch up on your favorite holiday movies."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Gabriella Saab's "The Last Checkmate," Gregory Maquire's "The Brides of Maracoor," Jennifer Neal's "The Locke Box", Laura Esquivel's "Like Water for Chocolate," Dinah Jeffries' "Daughters of War," Riane Konc, "Build Your Own Christmas Movie," Susan Crandall's "Whistling Past the Graveyard," Laird Hunt's Zorrie" and Cora Seton's "Beach House Vacation."
New in nonfiction are stories from our National Forests, "Baking for the Holidays," "Food 52," Jonathan Karl's "Betrayal," Rachel Campos-Duffy's "All American Christmas," Mike Rowe's "The Way I Heard It," "the Farmer's Lawyer - the North Dakota Nine and the Fight to Save the Family Farm" by Sarah Vogel, "If Can't Have You" Susan Powell, "Her Mysterious Disappearance and the Murder of Her Children" by Gregg Olsen, "Powers and Thrones A New History of the Middle Ages" by Dan Jones, "Ultimate Guide to Furniture Repair and Refinishing" by Brian Hingley and "Jesus Listens - Daily Devotional Prayers of Peace, Joy, and Hope" by Sarah Young.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up includes:
•Wednesdays, Kidsercise 10:30 a.m.
