The big news at the Commerce Public Library is that the library will be open for regular hours starting Monday, May 17.
These hours are Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks will still be strongly encouraged with social distancing inside.
"The regular cleaning staff has been doing will also continue during open hours," library manager Angel Abounader states. "Please check with the library at 706-335-5946 for any questions."
SUMMER READING
Summer reading sign-ups will begin on May 22. Online sign-up will be through Beanstack, but paper sign-ups will still be available in person at the library. There will be take and makes for both children and teens each week during the summer.
"Sign-up and receive a book mark to get started with your reading goals," says Abounader. "Then children will receive a book bag and T-Shirt at the end of the summer."
There are copies of all the special summer programs available at the library now, but two of the first will be a party with PuRL on Thursday, June 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. and the Foxfire Petting Zoo on Tuesday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Zoo will have goats, rabbits, chickens, a bee observation hive and worms.
KOREAN CULTURE PROGRAM
There will be a Korean Culture Program in the Memorial Garden at 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and the discussion will be about famous Koreans, Abounader says.
Teens and tweens will have special summer activities, too, including an anime movie, fleece mouse, dragon eggs and a Young Adult book club with free books.
Lamination of vaccination cards is now being done for free at the Commerce library.
The Book Vine will be meeting on Friday, May 21, at 1 p.m. The discussion this month will be William Kent Krueger's "This Tender Land."
Caterpillars are back growing in the library.
"Watch the sign outside for notice of when they each make a chrysalis, become butterflies, and are ready to be released," said children's librarian Catherine Harris. "The first library butterflies were released in the Memorial Garden several weeks ago, but there is a video on the library's Facebook page of that event. We hope to have another exciting release as we get ready for this year's summer reading program."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: John Grisham's "Sooley," Danielle Steel's "Finding Ashley," Wilbur Smith's "Legacy of War" and Timothy Zahn's "Thrawn Ascendency Greater Good."
Reunion Beach, which was written by numerous popular authors, is also now at the library. It contains stories inspired by Dorothea Benton Frank. There was also a donation of numerous Christian fiction titles that are now on the new books' shelf. They are all cataloged as a series with MIR for miracles.
New nonfiction titles include: "Can I Recycle This" by Jennie Romer, "Parenting in a Tech World - A Handbook for Raising Kids in a Digital Age" by Matt McKee, "Everyday Millionaires - How Ordinary People Built Extraordinary Wealth and How You Can Too" by Chris Hogan and "All 13 The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys' Soccer Team" by Christina Soontornvat.
EBOOKS
Due to extraordinary interest in ebooks during this pandemic, Overdrive has added 175 adult ebooks available to all for simultaneous check-outs. These will be available until December 2021. There are also 100 titles that have been added for young adults and children along with a few audio books and some titles on social and emotional growth with availability of these continuing until August 2021. Lists of these titles will be posted on the Commerce library's Facebook page, but a few of the adult authors are Joanne Fluke, Lawrence Sanders, M.C. Beaton, Clyde Edgerton and Heather Graham.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library are:
•Tuesday, Korean Culture Program, 4 p.m. in the Memorial Garden
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Smash Bros, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
•Book Vine, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.