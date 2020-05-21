The Commerce Public Library will offer porch pickup beginning on May 18. This will be similar to curbside pickup except that items will be placed on the library porch for walk up pick up.
Items must be put on hold in advance. This service will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be no pick up on Saturdays. Call for details or check out the website at commerce.prlib.org
Holds can be placed by logging into your PINES account online and searching the catalog at gapines.org or by calling 24 hours in advance. The library requests that calls be placed no later than 11 a.m. the day before pick-up.
The courier is not in service so patrons will only be able to place holds on items currently available at the Commerce Public Library.
"You must have an account in good standing," library manager Angel Abouander states. "A library card number is required to place your hold. Once you have pulled up to the library, please call us at 706-335-5946. We will then bring your items out to the table on the front porch for you to pick up. Items will be in a bag with your first initial and the first three letters of your last name. During our closure, fines will continue to be waived. If you need help with your account in order please send an email to aabouander@prlib.org for assistance. Include your library card number in this email."
There will be no Porch Pick-Up on Memorial Day.
As of May 16, the Zoo Atlanta Library Pass is unavailable for check out at libraries.
"Patrons love this program, but it is important to remember that Zoo Atlanta and Georgia's public libraries are still great friends and partners," Abouander said. "Due to health and safety concerns of the animals, zoo staff, and visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, some difficult decisions had to be made. The Library Pass will be return to libraries in the future. If patrons do want to visit Zoo Atlanta, please visit the zoo's Know Before You Visit page. It contains vital information on the protocols and procedures the zoo is taking for the continued well-being of everyone. As a side note, the Georgia Park Pass is still available for check-out."
Abouander adds, "Be sure to check our website and next weeks press release for update on the library's summer reading program."
