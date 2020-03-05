The U.S. Census Bureau's website will be active on Thursday, March 12, for those wanting to participate in the 2020 Census at the Commerce Public Library. The library's patron access computers may be used to complete the census, and patrons are encouraged to bring mail from the U.S. Census Bureau along with them.
The Paper Bag Princess program will be held Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m.
There will be another session of the popular Paint and Chat program on Monday, March 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. Be sure to call the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a spot. Program facilitator, Sandra Cope, says "Come paint on canvas while chatting with friends. You can create your own artwork from images already drawn on canvas, and all supplies will be provided."
It is also time to start preparing for the library's annual Plant Swap to be held on Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to noon.
“There is always a good supply of plants to share, trade or donate, as well as cuttings and seeds,” states Angel Abounader, library manager.
New adult fiction titles now on the shelves at the library include: Simone St. James' “Sun Down Motel,” Brian McClellan's “Blood of Empire,” Ann Patchette's “The Dutch House,” Katrine Engberg's “The Tenant,” Howard Jones' “Upon the Flight of the Queen,” Glytha Lodge's “Watching from the Dark,” Sharon Sala's “Second Sight” and Therese Fowler's “A Well-Behaved Woman.”
“The Trappers Bible: Guide for Trapping and Hunting” by Eustace Livingston, “The Beautiful Ones” by Prince, “Eat This Not That” by David Zinczenko, “Feed Your People” by Leslie Jonath, and Patricia Heaton's “Food for Family and Friends” are new in non-fiction titles at the library. There is also one new true crime story, Gregg Olsen's “If You Tell.” More new non-fiction titles include: “The Way I Heard It” by Mike Rowe, “Sam Houston and The Alamo Avengers” by Brian Kilmeade and “More Than a Carpenter” by Josh and Sean McDowell.
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. to noon, The Paper Bag Princess
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursdays, 4 p.m., Smash Brothers
Thursday, March 13, at 4 p.m., Young Adult Bee Creative
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Saturdays, 10 a.m., ESL
