Georgia public libraries are celebrating their partnership with the Georgia Farm Bureau with the 2021 Farm Passport program.
Patrons are encouraged to pick up a passport from the Commerce Public Library, or their local library or local Farm Bureau, and begin discovering more of what the state offers, supporting local farmers and experiencing food fresh from the field.
KOREAN PROGRAM
The Commerce Library is planning another line-up of Korean Culture Programs. These family programs are held the third Tuesday of each month and begin at 5 p.m. This month, the topic will be traditional games and there will be demonstrations. Children attending will receive their own Jegi chagi and learn to play.
Also, library leaders would like to remind patrons of the developing Korean collection available at the library. The collection includes popular Korean authors and illustrators, picture books for children, young adult literature, memoirs, history, language, cousine, travel, k-pop, entertainment and more. The library recently made the cover of the Summer Edition of the Georgia Library Quarterly, highlighting the many ways the library is serving the Commerce community through the celebration of Asian culture and donations made by SK America to the collection. Check it out at https://digitalcommons.kennesaw.edu/glq/
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Stephen King's "Billy Summers," Heather Graham's "The Forbidden," Will Johnstone's "Hell for Breakfast," Mary Jo Putney's "Once a Laird," Jennifer Chiaverrini's "The Women's March," and B.A. Paris' "The Therapist." Chiaverrini's is a novel of the 1913 Woman's Suffrage Procession.
New nonfiction include: "Battle for the Big Top" by Les Standiford, "By Water Beneath the Walls" by Benjamin Milligan, "Carry On" by John Lewis, "Livelines" by Leana Wen, "Changes an Oral History of Tupac Shakur" by Sheldon Pearce, "From the Streets of Shaolin" by S.H. Fernando, and "Key Man" by Simon Clark. Milligan's book is about the rise of the Navy Seals, while Lewis' contains reflections for a new generation. Clark tells the story of how the global elite was duped by a Capitalist fairy tale, and Fernando's is the definitive biography of the rap supergroup.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library include:
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. (ages 11-18).
•Thursday, Anime Movie, 4:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
