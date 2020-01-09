The Commerce Public Library will ring in the Lunar New Year with the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company. This educational, yet entertaining, lecture-demonstration is a visual feast of colorful ribbons, fans, handkerchiefs, drums and more. It features live, costumed Chinese dance performances interspersed with historical and cultural information as well as audience participation. The performance will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. at the library. “This performance will appeal to all ages,” states Angel Abounader, library manager.
Chinese New Year-themed crafts for kids ages 10 and up are scheduled throughout January. On Thursday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m., kids will be making paper lanterns.
An adult version of the paper lantern craft will be offered on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. For more information about these and other Chinese New Year events at the library, call or stop by the library or check out the library's Facebook page. The library also has an extensive display of materials about Asian cultures and by Asian authors.
Children's librarian Catherine Harris says, "the Commerce library has the kindest patrons. They have shared so many goodies with us over the holidays from all kinds of cookies, candy and fudge to even a whole red velvet cake. On behalf of the whole staff, thank you for making our holiday so delicious."
One new adult non-fiction book, Jason Redman's “Overcome: Crush Adversity with the Leadership Techniques of America's Toughest Warriors,” has been receiving excellent reviews. Redman was a Navy Seal who was horrifically wounded and came back after over 40 surgeries to start two successful companies. He describes techniques everyone can use to overcome problems in everyday life.
Two new children's books available at the library are also receiving awards, “A Stone Sat Still” by Brendan Wenzel and “Migration" by Mike Unwin. Wenzel's book is described as "a gorgeous exploration of perspective, perception and the passage of time with an underlying environmental message. In addition, it has soothing rhythms for reading aloud along with stunning illustrations. Unwin's book discusses the incredible animal journeys of over twenty creatures from Emperor Penguins through snow and ice and millions of red crabs across Christmas Island to delicate Monarch butterflies.
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursday, Jan. 16, 4 p.m., Young Adults Bee Creative (ages 10 plus)
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Friday, Jan. 17, 1 p.m., Book Vine Book Club
Saturdays, 10 a.m., ESL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.