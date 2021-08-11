Commerce Public Library staff participated in the Breastfeeding Awareness Event at the Jackson County Health Department on August 4.
Also present at the event were a farmers market, Medlink, Amerigroup Community Care and Georgia WIC, and all had information available for parents.
Regional Community Engagement Coordinator Alicia King brought PuRL, the Region's Pop up Rolling Library, so attendees could check out books and sign-up for library cards. Also, Commerce staff members Carolyn Cook and Tami McClung passed out goodie bags with a bilingual board book, information about library services and the Baby & Me lapsit program. This is a program designed for ages birth to 18 months filled with songs, rhymes and fingerplays.
"Research shows that helping babies connect rhythm, movement and song produces brain wiring that influences future intelligence, social skills and scholastic achievement," states Angel Abounader, library manager.
Baby & Me meets every Friday at 10:30 a.m. The program is free and no registration is necessary.
KOREAN PROGRAM
The library will host the August Korean Culture program on Tuesday August 17, at 5 p.m. Children are encouraged to attend as the topic will be traditional games, There will also be demonstrations of these games. Children attending will receive their own Jegi chagi and learn to play.
BOOK VINE
Book Vine will meet at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 20. The group is currently reading "Flat Broke with Two Goats" by Jennifer McGaha.
EREAD KIDS
Wendy Cornelisen, Assistant State Librarian for Innovation and Collaboration, just announced that eRead Kids, a digital library available with a PINES card, "has grown again after an infusion of funds from the American Association of Retired Persons." Statistics are showing double the use of this site over 2020 numbers. There are now thousands of new ebooks and audiobooks, many available for simultaneous access. The stories are planned for children from PreK through grade 4..
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction include: Stuart Woods' "Class Act," Lisa Kleypas' "Devil in Disguise," Carol Goodman's "Stranger Behind You," Liv Constantine's "Stranger in the Mirror," Megan Miranda's "Such a Quiet Place," Susan Mallery's "The Stepsisters," Vanessa Riley's "The Island Queen," Kristin Harmel's "The Forest of Vanishing Stars," Eleanor Ray's "The Missing Treasures of Amy Ashton" and Violet Kupersmith's "Build Your House Around My Body."
New nonfiction include: "El Chapo" by Noah Hurowitz, "Below the Edge of Darkness" by Edith Widder, "While Justice Sleeps" by Stavy Abrams, "Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream" by Dean Jobb, "Nadiya Bakes" by Nadiya Hussain, "Drop" by Thad Ziolkowski, "Living Brave" by Shannon Doyle and "Life Changing Science of Detecting Bullshit" by John Petrocelli. Ziokowski's "Drop" explains how the most addictive sport can help people understand addiction and recovery, while Jobb's details the hunt for a Victorian Era serial killer.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library includes:
•Tuesday, Korean Culture program for families, 5 p.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m., (ages 11-18).
•Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me. 10:30 a.m.
•Book Vine, 1 p.m.
