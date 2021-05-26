Members of the Commerce Public Library recently assisted other Banks Jackson Food Bank volunteers by unloading 5,000 pounds of food from their weekly food delivery.
Last year, the City of Commerce began volunteering, one department each month, to help unload the truck to help Mrs. Patty Bearden at the food bank.
"The library thought it would be especially appropriate being that one of their very own volunteers, Claire Gaus ,will be celebrating her 90 birthday on June 1," stated library manager Angel Abounader. "Ms. Gaus raised over $5,000 dollars for her 85 birthday for the Northeast Georgia Food Bank and hopes to raise $10,000 for her 90th. Anyone interested in donating or volunteering should contact Mrs. Bearden at 706-335-5143 or 111 Atlanta Avenue, Commerce, GA., 30529."
SUMMER READING
Sign-ups for Summer Reading Program at the Commerce Library have begun. Parents can sign-up online by clicking on Beanstack at prlib.org/commerce or in person at the library. Older children who are already reading chapter books can gather prizes by collecting a point for every 20 minutes of reading. Younger children can also earn points but may find it easier to choose to receive 1 point for every book read. Children are encouraged to begin reading right away and can then enter any minutes or books read beginning on Tuesday, June 1, when Beanstack will begin.
NUTRITION PROGRAM
The Commerce library will be participating in the Georgia School Nutrition Program once again this summer. The Seamless Summer Food Program will go through summer for ages 1-18. The school bus will arrive at the library around noon Mondays through Fridays, June 1- July 23. It will not run on July 2 or July 5 due to the July 4 holiday. Meals are free to all children.
FIRST SUMMER PROGRAM
Abounader statres, "Be sure to plan to attend the first summer program on Thursday, June 3, from 3 - 5 p.m. to help celebrate the first birthday of PuRL, our Pop Up Rolling Library. PuRL is a non-traditional bookmobile, think food truck turned library on wheels. Anyone with a library card will have the opportunity to check out a book from PuRL and there will be birthday goodie bags for all children who attend."
Take & Makes craft kits are available all summer long. The first Take & Make for kids is a Ladybug craft and teens will have a hexagon shelves craft.
"Stop by the library and pick one up while supplies last," Abounader said.
Flyers with information on take and makes, programs and prizes have been given to the children at local elementary and middle schools, but extra flyers are available at the library. The grand prize for children completing five levels in Commerce this year will be a summer reading T-shirt so be sure to note sizes when signing up.
TEEN PROGRAM
Teens will have their own special programs with staff encouraged to give out prizes "whenever the spirit moves."
Abounader advises, "I want the teens to enjoy coming to the library and hope this new prize system will make that happen!"
There is also a young adult book club, anime movie club, Smash Bros videos gaming and Bee Creative for teens.
The youngest patrons, birth to 18 months, will receive a gift bag with age appropriate items when signing up for summer reading and the ongoing 1,000 Books B4 Kindergarten programs.
NEW BOOKS
Linwood Barclay's "Find You First" is new in adult fiction. It is described as "a riveting thriller in which the possible heirs of a dying tech millionaire are being eliminated, one by one." There are two other new novels as well: Julia Quinn's "The Duke and I" and Rebecca Serle's "In Five Years." Quinn's novel is part of the Bridgerton series that has been filmed for Netflix.
New in nonfiction is Jon Grinsan's "Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought to Fix Their Democracy, 1865 - 1915." Historian Grinspan "reveals our divisive political system's enduring capacity to reinvent itself," according to one review. Other new nonfiction include: "Abraham Lincoln's Daily Treasure" edited by Thomas Freiling, and "Shop Class for Everyone - Practical Life Skills in 83 Projects" by Sharon and David Bowers.
Five new audio books are available, including: Stuart Woods' "Santa Fe Rules," Jeffrey Archer's "Turn a Blind Eye," Stuart Woods' "Double Jeopardy," Candice Fox's "Gathering Dark," Karen White's "The Last Night in London" and Karen Kingsbury's "A Distant Star."
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Party with PuRL, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
•Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.