The Commerce Public Library has been supporting the 1,000 Books B4 Kindergarten program for many years.
"Research has shown that children who are read to while in their parents' laps have a much easier time learning to read on their own," library manager Angel Abounader states. "In support of this the library is providing a 'Bee a Blooming Good Reader' display to help families keep up with this effort. Parents can sign-up online with Beanstack or ask at the front desk for materials to sign-up for the program in the library."
Children will receive a gift book when they reach the halfway point. When they have completed the whole 1,000 books, they will receive a special book bag along with a certificate and their picture in the newspaper and on Facebook.
BUTTERFLY PROGRAM
The take and make coffee filter butterfly is still available at the library for any children who have not been able to pick up one. They are in a basket at the end of the story walk Butterflies Are Patient. In fact, more caterpillars have been ordered so there will be more butterflies in the near future. Watch the sign outside for word on when they are here.
This summer the library will have a variety of drop in family program such as local beekeeper Mr. Harold, Foxfire Petting Zoo, Ms. Catherine's annual Pet Parade, Mr. Abner's Live Painting, Fire Trucks and more. There will also be a party for our Pop Up Rolling Library PuRL as a celebration is held for her first birthday.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Sally Hepworth's "The Good Sister," Linda Lael "Miller's Country Proud," Karen Kingsbury's "A Distant Shore," Nancy Thayer's "Family Reunion," Amanda Quick's "The Lady Has a Past" and Mary K. Andrew's "The Newcomer."
The new nonfiction books cover a variety of interests. Two of these are Bill O'Reilly's "Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America" and Mandy Hale's "Don't Believe the Swipe." Also at the library are Liza Adams' "Needle Felting From Ducks to Dragons," Judith Miller's "Collectibles Handbook and Price Guide," Gary Pilarchick's "The Modern Homestead Garden: Growing Self-Sufficiency in Any Size Back Yard."
George W. Bush's "Out of Many, One" is also available and has been reviewed as "a collection of oil paintings and stories of immigrants pursuing the American Dream."
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library include:
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Smash Bros, 4 p.m. - 5: 30 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
