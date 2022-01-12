The Commerce Public Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The veteran's ornaments that decorated the library's Christmas tree this year were very popular. These ornaments have been put aside for patrons to pick up any family members' pictures.
"Ask at the desk for your pictures," says library assistant Kelley Nicholson, who put these ornaments together for the tree.
NEW DISPLAY
Displays for the new year are highlighting "A New Year A New You."
"There are so many new nonfiction books that have recently been added that patrons should be able to easily find one to help with the 'new you,'" says library manager Angel Abounader. " From 'Preserving Brain Health in a Toxic Age' to 'Herbal Antivirals' or from 'The Naturally Clean Home' to 'Birthing Mama' about holistic pregnancy, there are a wide variety of subjects available. There are also several new cookbooks as well as titles to support hobbies."
KOREAN PROGRAM
There will be a Korean program on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at noon. This month's program will be about Dalonga, South Korean sugar candy making. There will be a demonstration and attendees will receive tools to make it at home. This will be in person at the library but will be recorded and shared on Facebook later in the week.
BOOK CLUB
The library's monthly book club, Book Vine, will be meeting on Friday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. This month there will be a light lunch in celebration of an author visit. Local author Muriel Ellis Pritchett will be at the meeting to discuss her latest book, "Rotten Bananas and The Emerald Dream." This book was reviewed as a "delightful excursion into the rarefied and fascinating world of today's retirement communities."
INDOOR MOVIE
A reminder: there will be an indoor Drive-in Movie for children 3 and up on January 22 at 11 a.m. at the Commerce Civic Center. Doors will open at 11 a.m. but children will have until 11:30 a.m. when the movie starts. Children will be provided a large cardboard box, or can bring their own to decorate like a car to sit in during the movie. Popcorn will be provided.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Friday 14 -Baby and Me at 10:30 p.m.
•Tuesday- Korean Candy Making Program at 12:00 p.m.
•Wednesdays - Kidsercise at 10:30 a.m.
•Thursdays - Teen Smash from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
•Thursday - Yoga 6 p.m.
•Fridays - Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
•Friday - Book Vine Book Club 1 p.m.
•Saturday- Drive-In Movie at the Civic Center 11 a.m.
