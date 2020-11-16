The Commerce Public Library will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, but will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m.
The new regular hours for the Commerce Library are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Commerce Library has a new display inviting residents to "come to the table" by celebrating food and family with donations of food and pocket change for the local food bank. This effort will continue into the Christmas season next month.
Staff member Tami McClung notes, "the food bank is able to purchase 10 pounds of fresh produce with a 30 cent donation."
Patrons are also encouraged to volunteer at the food bank for periodic unloading and distribution of food.
Library advocate, Claire Gaus, encourages the community to "bring your dimes to the library food drive on Dec. 18 for Dime for Dime Day when I will personally match funds raised, dime for dime. So, bring in your coins as the community helps stop hunger."
"Along with helping our friends and neighbors" McClung continues "we are having a contest for an Ingles Holiday gift basket. To be entered to win simply checkout a cookbook or read a food related book to a child. Then share a picture of reading or cooking together to be entered into the contest." Send this picture to aabounader@prlib.org for posting on Facebook and to be entered to win the Holiday Gift basket.
The story walk "Grandma's Tiny House" continues in the children's section with a take and make turkey craft. There is also a video on the library's Facebook page of Run, Turkey, Run read by Staff Member Carolyn Cook.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction include: David Baldacci's "Daylight," Mary Higgins Clark's "Piece of My Heart," David Rosenfelt's "Silent Bite," Elizabeth Stout's "Olive Again," Anita Hughes' "Christmas in London," Tana French's "The Searcher" and Sarah Morgan's "Wedding in December." Baldacci's newest novel is number three in the Atlee Pine thriller series. Longtime mystery writer, Mary Higgins Clark, passed away in January of 2020, but her "Piece of My Heart" was written with co-author Alafair Burke.
"How to Lead: Wisdom from the World's Greatest CEO's, Founders and Game Changers" by David Rubenstein is new in nonfiction. "America's First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster" by Mary McBrayer is also new in nonfiction.
Kim Richardson's Book "Woman of Troublesome Creek," Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women," Kelly Rimmer's "Things We Cannot Say," Faye Kellerman's "Walking Shadows," and Good Daughter," Last Widow" and "Pretty Girls" all by Karin Slaughter are new in audio books as well.
Staff member Sandra Cope advises, "These audio books are perfect to enjoy while cleaning or cooking for Thanksgiving or even while getting a headstart on Christmas gift wrapping."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.