The Commerce Public Library will be closed through March 30 as a preventive measure to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Library events are tentatively scheduled to resume Apr. 1.
Should these dates change, updates will be given in the newspaper, on the libary's Facebook page, prlib.org, and by phone at 706-335-5946. All overdue fines will be suspended during this time.
Patrons are encouraged to take advantage of the many available digital resources during this time, including eBooks, eAudiobooks and magazines through RB Digital, Galileo, Mango Languages, Learning Express, and eRead Kids (digital collection of 15,000 + ebooks and audiobooks for children).
Access these resources and more at prlib.org.
Also, the library has free WiFi available in the parking lot 24/7.
For more information, call the library at 706-335-5946 Mondays through Fridays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
PROGRAMS
Should programs resume as planned, the schedule will be:
•Wednesday, April 1, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, April 2, "Hop-In" Bunny Program, 1-3 p.m., Smash Bros Club, Tween Book Club, 6 p.m., Chess Club, 6 p.m.
•Friday, April 3, Drop-In Snake Program, 10 a.m., 3 p.m. Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
New adult fiction added to the collection includes: Kathy Reich's "Conspiracy of Bones," Stuart Wood's "Hit List," Patricia Brigg's "Smoke Bitten," Jeanine Cummins "American Dirt" and Kim Richardson's "Woman of Troublesome Creek." This is a unique story about Appalachia and the healing power of the written word drawing on the very real heritage of packhorse librarians and the little known blue-skinned people of Kentucky. Kirsten Alexander's "Lost Boy Found" is another work of fiction based on actual events in 1913 Louisiana.
Children's Librarian Catherine Harris wants parents to know "we have added many Usborne publications recently including several in the Shine-a-Light series. These books allow readers to shine a flashlight behind each page to find hidden images - an idea that might capture the attention of both avid and reluctant readers."
