In August, the Commerce Public Library will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment to our Constitution with a stand-up display and book selection. This is the amendment that finally allowed women across the nation to vote and was passed on August 19th, 1918.
The Commerce Public Library continues with open hours Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"There is no scheduled porch pickup time, but please call the library at 706-335-5946 and staff will be glad to bring holds to the porch for any patrons who prefer that method," library manager Angel Abounader states. "Also, sneeze guards have been installed at the checkout desk for the safety of patrons and staff. While we do not require masks, we do encourage them and have free masks available for patrons who would like one."
New adult fiction titles include: "Half Moon Bay" by Johathan Kellerman, "The Lost and Found Bookshop" by Susan Wiggs, "The Order" by Daniel Silva, "Peace Talks" by Jim Butcher and "The Scent Keeper" by Erica Bauermeister.
Kellerman's book is number 3 in his Clay Edison series, while Silva's is number 20 in his stories about Gabriel Allon. Butcher's "Peace Talks" is number 16 in his Dresden Files. Bauermeister's title was one of Reese's Book Club picks and is about learning of the natural world through one's senses. Her story of a young girl's life shows how a fragrance can "conjure memories capable of shaping the course of our lives" according to one reviewer. Wiggs' "The Lost and Found Bookshop" is called a "big hearted gem of a novel" by another reviewer.
Over 30 new audio books have been added for check out here at the library in the past two weeks. These include best sellers by authors such as David Baldacci, John Sandford, Michael Connelly, James Patterson, J.D. Robb, Karen Kingsbury, and many more. As these materials come in they are being displayed on a circular table in the entrance. In addition DVD's new to the system are being added each week. In fact, for patrons who enjoy celebrating Christmas in July, there is a display of Christmas movies near the front desk.
Summer Reading virtual programs have all been completed, but staff is ready to hand out prizes to children who accumulated 50 days of reading during the summer. Prizes include a free ice cream from DQ, a free book of their choice, tattoo, pencil, glow stick and more. Come to the desk to claim your goodie bag as well as a certificate and book for the 25 days reading prize.
