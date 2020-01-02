The Commerce Public Library will be celebrating and exploring the Chinese New Year and Asian culture throughout the month of January with a variety of programs and activities.
On Thursday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m., the Young Adults Bee Creative group will be making Chinese Rattle Drums. Although this is a young adult group, all those younger or older who are interested in this craft are invited to participate. Later in the month, there will be paper lantern making and other paper crafts, hand fans and an interactive performance of the Atlanta Chinese Dance Co. Be on the lookout for a flyer at the library or on the Commerce Public Library Facebook page.
PINES will be celebrating its twentieth anniversary in the new year. "PINES offers equity in access to information through its shared collection of 11 million library materials that anyone with a PINES card can have delivered to their library, no matter where they live in Georgia," said state librarian Julie Walker.
PINES (Georgia Library Public Information Network for Electronic Services) cards are held by two million Georgians from nearly every county in the state. Resources carried by the 300 PINES libraries are a great supplement to college materials, and PINES also connects Georgians to online resources that improve job skills. PINES also handles the courier system that makes it possible to request and receive books from all over the state. This makes it easier for local library systems to add more books and DVDs for check-out as well as allow access to eReads for children, e-audio books, magazines and ebooks for patrons. Through partnerships with the State Park system, the Atlanta Zoo and others, cardholders can also check out free or reduced price admission to many places in the state. Any resident of Georgia may obtain a free PINES card by visiting a PINES library.
New adult fiction books now available at the library include: Olaf Olafsson's “The Sacrament,” Tracie Peterson's “Forever Hidden,” Kiley Reid's “Such a Fun Age” and the three books in James Islinton's Lucianus Trilogy - “Shadow of What Was Lost,” “Echo of Things to Come” and “Light of All That Falls.”
In the nonfiction category Eric Nuzum's “Make Noise” should be interesting to patrons wanting to know more about the latest sensation - podcasting.
Children's programs at the library include:
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursday, Jan. 9, 4 p.m., Smash Bros. Open Play
Thursday, Jan. 9, 4 p.m., Bee Creative
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 10:30 a.m., Adult Writers
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Saturdays, 10 a.m., ESL
