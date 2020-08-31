The Commerce Public Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in honor of Labor Day. Regular limited hours begin again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are still no overdue fines while books are continuing to be quarantined for four days after being returned.
Storytime to Go continues to be available in the Children's Library with apples as the theme for the beginning of September. Other Fall themes will be available later in the month. A selection of books on the theme will be ready for check-out as well as some finger plays and songs along with an easy craft or activity to complete at home. Children who missed out on the first four themes in this project - bears, dinosaurs, dogs and cats - can ask at the desk for copies of those take home projects.
New adult fiction titles include: Brit Bennett's "The Vanishing Half," Stephen p. Kiernan's "Universe of Two," Sandra Byrd's "The Secret Keeper," Mary Balogh's "Someone to Romance," Jojo Moyes' "The Giver of Stars," Meg Cabot's "No Offense," M.L. Huie's "Spitfire," Thomas Perry's "A Small Town," Sarah J. Maas' "Kingdom of Ash," Louise Penny's "All the Devils Are Here," Fern Michaels' "Bitter Pill," Lisa Black's "Every Kind of Wicked," Sandra Brown's "Thick As Thieves," Jasper Devitt's "Patient," Tracie Peterson's "Way of Love," Carl Hiaasen's "Squeeze Me" and Stephen P. Kiernar's "A Universe of Two."
Hiaasen's novel is about social and political intrigue on Florida's gold coast.
New nonfiction include: "Starvation Heights" by Gregg Olsen, "White Cargo" by Don Jordan and Michael Walsh, "City on Fire" by Antony Dapiran about the fight for Hong Kong, "1968 The Year That Rocked the World" by Mark Kurlansky and "Dog Company" by Lynn Vincent and Captain Roger T. Hill.
Olsen's book is described as "an account of real-life villainry that outdoes anything a novelist might concoct."
"White Cargo" is the forgotten story of thousands of Britons who lived and died in bondage in Britain's American colonies in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, while "Dog Company" is the true story of American soldiers abandoned by their high command.
Other new nonfiction now on the shelves include: "Children's Ministry In the Way of Jesus" by David Csinos, "Caste - The Origin of Our Discontent" by Isabel Wilkerson, "Messy Church - Fresh Ideas for Building a Christ-Centered Community" by Lucy Moore, "Vengeance - The Astonishing Aerial Ambush That Changed World War II" by Dan Hampton, "Say Nothing - A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland" by Patrick R. Keefe, "Talking Until Nightfall - Remembering Jewish Salonica" by Isaac Metarasso and "We Should Have Seen It Coming - From Reagan to Trump a Front Row Seat to a Political Revolution" by Gerald F. Seib.
Children's Librarian Catherine Harris advises, "Our youngest patrons might be interested in the newest Pete the Cat title, "Falling for Autumn," by James Dean. Older readers,"Harris continues, " will be excited to know the newest Dav Pilkey's "Dog Man #9 Grime and Punishment" is now here as well as Erin Hunter's "Graystripes Vow." That last title is a stand alone in Hunter's Warriors series."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.