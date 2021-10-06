The Commerce Public Library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11, in order for staff to participate in a Piedmont Regional Staff Day in Jefferson. This meeting is held once annually in order for staff to have training on computer updates, as well as any new policies being implemented in the region. The library will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
STORYBOOK ART DAY
For children ages 8-12 there are still spots to sign up for Storybook Art Club, Tuesday Oct 12, from 1-2 p.m. This month's theme is "The Little House Four" and the project will be "About the Four Seasons. "
The newest story walk in the children's tower is "Walter's Wonderful Web" by Tom Hopgood. This is the story of a spider whose webs keep getting blown apart by the wind. Walter doesn't give up, though,and spins "spectacular" shapes in his web. Children may enjoy the story and then make their own shapes on a geoboard.
Another benefit of a Commerce library card is access to the Mango Language programs from any computer or mobile device. Over 70 languages are presented in a self-paced learning environment. The average lesson is 10 to 15 minutes and patrons can choose to hear words at conversational speed as well as to record pronunciation compared to native speakers. Many patrons still prefer, however, to check out one of the many book and audio CD sets here at the library. Essential, intermediate and advanced books and CD's are available in English, Spanish, Ingles, French, German, Korean and Brazilian Portuguese. These materials are located at the end of the audio book shelf.
BOO FEST
Boo Fest is scheduled for Thursday, October 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be a magician, the pop up library PuRL, a visit from Buzzie Bee, games, treats and more. Children are encouraged to dress up and bring a bag for their treats. Downtown businesses, local nonprofits and churches interested in participating are asked to notify Angel Abounader at 706-335-5946 or email her at aabounader@prlib.org.
New adult fiction now available include: James Patterrson's "Jailhouse Lawyer," Nicholas Sparks "The Wish," Jennifer Ryan's "Kitchen Front," Heather Graham's "The Unknown," William McIvanney's "The Dark Remains," Louise Penny's "The Brutal Telling," Gayle Roper's "A Fatal Arrangement," Elizabeth Penney's "If Looks Could Kill" and Gabrielle Meyer's "Angels Watching over Me"
New nonfiction include: "Navigating Autism" by Temple Grandin, "Selected Speeches" by Barack Obama and "Good Grief - Embracing Life at a Time of Death" by Catherine Meyer and Anne Mayer Bird.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Tuesday, Storybook Art Club 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
•Tuesday, Computer Basics, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m.
•Thursday, Chess, 6 p.m.
•Thursday, Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
•Book Vine, 1 p.m.
