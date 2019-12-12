The Commerce Public Library's annual Christmas party is on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to see a magic show by Keith Karnok and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“Please bring a camera to capture the children's time with Santa,” states Angel Abounader, library manager.
Patrons still looking for Christmas gifts might want to check out the possibilities at the library. For history buffs there are books available from the genealogy section, such as “Portraits of a Southern Place.” There is also a large selection of "like new" large print books for only $1 each on display next to the Friends Corner Book Sale. For shoppers, there are canvas totes printed with the library's mascot Buzzie Bee. Placing an engraved brick in the library's memorial garden is an option for those wanting to give a gift in honor or memory of someone. Abounader encourages visitors to also check out the Friends of the Library's annual TV raffle as well. Tickets are $1 each or seven for $5.
The Book Vine Book Club will meet to discuss Debbie Macomber's “Mrs. Miracle” over a potluck lunch on Friday, Dec. 20, at 12 p.m. Non-members are invited to share this meal and book conversation.
Gardeners, environmentally-conscious individuals, or those interested in learning about the factors that influence watersheds can attend a program at the library on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4-6 p.m. This talk will be given by Carolyn Staudt, senior scientist at Concord Consortium (concord.org).
Patrons interested in helping with the Audubon Society's annual Christmas bird count might want to look at this site https://www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.
“This would be an excellent time to check out the backpack available at the library too, as it contains some binoculars useful for bird watching,” says Abounader. “There is a children's book, Bird Count by Susan Edwards Richmond, available through PINES that explains this citizens' science project.”
New adult fiction books now available at the library include: “Robin Cook's” Genesis, a medical thriller using DNA from ancestry websites to find a killer; "Rita Mae Brown's “Scarlet Fever,” Book 12 of her "Sister" Jane series; Danielle Steel's “Spy,” about a young woman leading a double life for her country during WW II; M.C. Beaton's “Beating About the Bush,” an Agatha Raisin mystery; and James Patterson's “Ali Cross” where Alex Cross' son hopes to be a detective like his dad.
New nonfiction titles available at the library include: Rachel Maddow's “Blowout - Corrupted Democracy,” Rogue State “Russia, and the Richest Most Destructive Industry on Earth” and Andrew Brunson's “God's Hostage - A True Story of Persecution, Imprisonment and Perseverance.”
Parents of teens about to start driving might be interested in Karen Gravelle's “Driving Book - Everything New Drivers Need to Know but Don't Know to Ask.” “How to Raise a Reader” by Pamela Paul discusses how to instill the joy and pleasure of reading and includes curated reading lists for children from babies to teens.
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Thursday, 4 p.m., Watershed Program
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Friday, Dec. 20, 12 p.m., Book Vine Book Club
Saturdays, 10:00 a.m., ESL
