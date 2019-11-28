As holiday gears shift from Thanksgiving to Christmas festivities, the first event of the season at the Commerce Public Library is a Christmas story time with “There's an Elf in Your Book,” craft and pizza event on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 12 p.m.
Later in the month, other festivities will include the annual Bluegrass Christmas Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 10, the library's Christmas party with magic show and Santa on Tuesday, Dec. 17, a potluck lunch at the Book Vine book club meeting on Friday, Dec. 20, and a drawing for the winner of the Friends TV raffle on Friday, Dec. 20.
Now on display at the library is the annual Friends' TV raffle. Tickets are $1 each or 7 for $5. This year's TV is a 50" 4K UHD Smart TV with Roku. Funds from this raffle support library programs throughout the coming year.
The Tween Book Club will meet on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. This month's discussion will be about “How to Train Your Dragon” by Cressida Cowell.
“As always, all are welcome to attend the programs,” said Angel Abounader, library manager. “It is not necessary to have already read the book.”
The Book Vine Book Club meets on Friday, Dec. 20, at noon.
“The group always has a potluck lunch for the December meeting so this would be a good month to come meet the members,” says Abounader. “Mr. Miracle by Debbie Macomber is the December book selection.”
New adult fiction now on the shelves at the library include: Janet Evanovich's “Twisted Twenty-Six,” Mary Higgins Clark's “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry,” Terri Blackstock's “Smoke Screen,” Mary Balogh's “Someone to Remember,” James Patterson's “Criss Cross,” David Baldacci's “A Minute to Midnight,” Nora Roberts' “Rise of Magicks” and Ace Atkins' “Robert B. Parker's Angel Eyes.”
Mitch Albom has returned to nonfiction with his newest book, Finding Chika: A Little Girl, An Earthquake and the Making of a Family. Also now available is “The Old Farmer's Almanac” and “The Official SAT Study Guide.”
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursday, Dec. 5, 5 p.m., Tween Book Club
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess (closed Thursday, Nov. 28)
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me (closed Friday, Nov. 29)
Adult programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Monday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m., Advanced Computers
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m., Adult Writers
Thursday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m., Radio Club
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Saturdays, 10 a.m., ESL
