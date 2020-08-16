Anyone unable to attend the Commerce Public Library's Grow with Google PRIMER App event may go on the library's Facebook page and view the recorded event.
Those who message the library with one thing they learned from the event can then come in for a Google prize.
There is a "Storytime to Go" display at the entrance to the Children's Library. The themes presently are kittens and puppies, and there are sheets with songs, rhymes and finger puppets to make. Patrons may take these and use them for family reading time at home. A collection of kitten and puppy books are also available for check-out, and themes will be changing periodically.
Library patrons also have access to GALILEO which provides authoritative resources with full-text articles, ebooks, journals, educational videos and more. Tumble Books is still available this month for children, but RBdigital also has ebooks and magazines for children with books from Mary Poppins to Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and magazines from Highlights to National Geographic Kids.
New adult fiction titles include: Meg Cabot's "No Offense," Danielle Steel's "Royal," Mary Balogh's "Someone to Romance," Julia Quinn's "First Comes Scandal," Emma Donoghue's "The Pull of the Stars," Stephenie Meyer's "Midnight Sun," Scott Turow's "The Last Trial," Katherine Center's "What You Wish For" and Karin Slaughter's "The Last Widow."
New nonfiction include: "Ms. Gloria Steinem" by Winifred Conkling, "6 Days in August" by David King, "Live Free or Die" by Sean Hannity, "The Pioneer Woman Cooks The New Frontier" by Ree Drummond and "Too Much and Never Enough" by Mary L. Trump.
King's book is the story of the hostage drama in 1973 that gave rise to the term "Stockholm Syndrome."
There is also a collection of stories by Michael Nye that has been described as having transfixing themes.
The Commerce Library has also had a recent donation of several K-Pop CD's and DVD's with photo books attached. These are located in the Young Adult Department.
