A smash and grab burglary was reported recently at Nicholson business.
On Tuesday, July 6, around 1:10 a.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm at Dan’s Food Mart, Broad St., and found the front door glass broken out.
The store was cleared and no one was found inside or outside the building. Officers found footprints in the dew on the grass leading back towards Hwy. 441 from the parking lot.
Less than 10 minutes later an officer made contact with a male walking on Hwy. 441 at Old Kings Bridge Rd. and he was carrying two bags and two drinks. The bags of chips in the man’s possession matched the bags of chips found on the floor a short distance from the broken front door of the store.
The man was identified as Nathan John Hayes, 29, 1070 Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, and he was charged with burglary – smash and grab.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•theft by taking and death investigation (non-murder) at a Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce, residence, where a 2017 Slingshot was reported missing and a man was found behind a barn deceased.
•dispute between a woman and her son at a Hope Rd., Commerce, residence.
•dispute between a man and his wife and civil matter on Mt. Olive Way, Commerce.
•warrant service at Krispy Kreme, Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a man was picked up from a Georgia State Patrol trooper.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Interstate 85, Commerce.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 334, Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Ila Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported a man, claiming to be with Publisher’s Clearing House, threatened to “chop (her) head off” if she didn’t give him $300 in gift cards in order to claim her prize.
•theft by shoplifting at the Sunglass Hut, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Jefferson, where six individuals had stolen four pairs of sunglasses.
•suspicious activity at Double Oaks Golf Course, Ila Rd., Commerce, where a suspicious person was reported on the grounds.
•assist motorist with a blown tire on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•theft by shoplifting at the Sunglass Hut, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported took a $65 paid of Blender sunglasses without paying for them.
•suspicious activity and theft by receiving stolen property on Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle was parked in the complainant’s driveway and did not belong to them.
•loitering or prowling, simple assault, criminal trespass and public drunkenness on Hawks Nest Rd., Commerce, where a man was attempting to break into the residence.
•suicide threats at a White Hill School Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity on Fred Loggins Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported people had been driving very fast down this dead-end road and doing odd things such as defecating in the cul-de-sac.
•suspicious activity on Brighton St., Commerce, where someone was reportedly shooting fireworks.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd., Commerce, where juveniles were reportedly running around in the cemetery with sparklers and using their cell phones to light their way around.
•suspicious activity on Dry Pond Rd. at Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a person was reportedly laying on the side of the road with a bike.
•criminal trespass on Hampton Creek Rd., Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a woman reported her vehicle had been damaged by tire fragments that flew up off the road.
•information on Pine Cone Trl., Commerce, where a dispute was reported.
•information on Clyde Short Rd., Commerce, where a man reported illegal dumping in front of his residence.
•assist Commerce Police Department officers with an accident on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•civil matter on Old Airport Rd., Commerce, involving two female roommates.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•theft by taking at the Jackson County Airprot, Lauren Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported aircraft parts missing from his planed parked on the tarmac, due to construction at the airport.
•burglary on Rick Forge Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone broke out the window next to the back door of his home while he was away, entered the residence, and stole four guns, a compound bow, a crossbow, two air compressors and miscellaneous tools.
•theft by taking and burglary at the Jackson County Airport, Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the theft of his airplane communication radio.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a fictitious check was reported.
•deposit account fraud and theft by taking reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported $6,300 had been fraudulently taken from her bank account.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a woman reported parts had been stolen off her Honda Civic parked in front of her detached garage and she believed the person who stole the parts might return to gain access to the 1956 Chevy inside the garage.
•suspicious activity on Old Forge Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported someone knocked on his door and rang his doorbell and when he went to check no one was there.
•accident with a deer on Athens Hwy., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at a Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, residence, where someone had been dropped off at a home where a lot of illegal activity has been reported.
•animal complaint on M.L. King Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported their dog had gotten stuck inside their car.
•criminal trespass at a Hardin Terrace, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported an unknown male had entered her apartment.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers with a traffic stop on Gordon St., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Finch Way at Thrasher Ln., Jefferson, where people were reportedly lighting off fireworks in the roadway blocking through traffic.
•warrant service on Hwy. 11 at Old Mill Rd., Jefferson, where a female was picked up from a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•burglary and criminal trespass at a Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported several items belonging to him had been stolen from the property he rents.
•animal complaint on Airport Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was reported near the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, where a clear bag containing a white powder had been found in the area near a pond.
•civil matter concerning the theft of a motor vehicle at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist medical unit on Hwy. 82 South at Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, where a man was reportedly laying on the ground unresponsive on the shoulder of the road.
•abandoned vehicle in a turn lane on Hwy. 129 South at the Damon Gause Pkwy., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at Gum Springs Elementary School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where two juveniles were located on the playground.
•suspicious activity on Cotton Gin Row, Jefferson, where a suspicious truck was senn with building materials in the back.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers with traffic on Athens St. at Pine St., Jefferson, where a tree and power lines were down.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers with a traffic accident on Jett Roberts Rd. at Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson.
•theft of services on Indian River Dr., Jefferson, where a Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority employee reported the theft of water.
•abandoned vehicle on Dry Pond Rd. at Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a car was parked on the shoulder of the road.
•abandoned vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a vehicle was located on the shoulder of the roadway.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where the drivers of two trucks fled the scene of an accident.
•noise complaint on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where loud music was reported.
•juvenile issue at a Dillon Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Hunters Run Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported another man, whom he believed was on drugs or cooking drugs, came over and asked for a cigarette.
•information on Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, where a male was riding four-wheeler in the grass near the courthouse.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her stolen EBT card had been used in Texas.
•assist medical unit at a Cotton Gin Row, Jefferson, residence, where a man was unable to speak and was acting erratically.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•assist medial unit on Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a female with a head wound was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for treatment.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a female inmate had been tased when she ran away from an officer in the booking area.
•accident with a deer on B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Way, Jefferson, where the complainant reported a man with a book bag was standing around in the cul-de-sac.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 124 at Traditions Way, Jefferson.
•identity fraud and custody dispute reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported several incidents in which someone had used his information to try to obtain items fraudulently in his name.
•civil matter at an Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute over the placement of a mailbox was reported.
•criminal trespass on Harkin Martin Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her brother, who is not supposed to be there, had taken items from the property.
•information on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. at Potts Rd., Jefferson, where a tree was across the roadway.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 15, Jefferson, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•information on Wellford Ave., Jefferson, where a man reported his car missing.
•agency assist on Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, where a tree was down blocking the roadway.
•theft by taking and recovered stolen property on Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where the loss prevention specialist reported an employee who lives in Hall County was incarcerated and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office had located over $27,962 of Amazon merchandise, that had been stolen from this location, in the employee’s home.
•entering an automobile and theft by taking on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where a man reported the theft of a bag of tools from his Jeep.
•lost/found item at Encore Recycling, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where an employee reported shoe box with a used syringe and two bottles of pills had been found in a vehicle that was taken in for scrap.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 124 at Albert Ln., Jefferson.
•theft of services on Old Forge Ln., Jefferson, where a Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority employee reported the theft of water.
•threats at a Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported being threatened by a man about income taxes for another man.
•Temporary Protection Order (TPO) service at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported another vehicle backed into the front of his vehicle, causing minor damage, and left the scene.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•dispute between a woman, her husband and her father at a Runners Ln., Maysville, residence.
•accident with a deer on Maysville Rd., Maysville.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Plainview Rd. at Dry Pond Rd., Maysville.
•civil matter at a Unity Church Cir., Maysville, residence, where a man reported his landlord was attempting to gain access to his camper.
•dispute between a man and woman at a Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, residence.
•suicide threats at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence.
•dispute at a Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported she had been assaulted by a man.
•suspicious activity on Red Oak Rd., Maysville, where a man reported he heard a noise, went outside to investigate and observed a person in his back yard.
•suspicious activity and warrant service on Green Hill Ct., Maysville, where a man reported people were walking on his property with flashlights.
•custody dispute on Red Oak Rd., Maysville.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a three-car accident on Maysville Rd. at Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Maysville.
•dispute between a woman and her brother at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence.
•entering an automobile on Boone Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported her handbag missing from inside her vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Mangum Bridge Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported three people in a pickup truck entered her driveway, one of the men walked to her door, told her his motorcycle had been stolen, his phone was left on it, and it was showing per GPS to be in her woods.
•mental person at a Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, residence.
•criminal trespass at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her boyfriend had broken out the window on her back door.
•battery at a Hickory Way, Maysville, residence, where a man reported a woman hit him in the head with a bat.
•animal complaint on Gillsville Rd. at Cargill Dr., Maysville, where cows were in the roadway.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•forgery on Barnett Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported her step-mother had forged her deceased father’s name on a check and deposited it in her bank account.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, where a man reported a bin of brass blank keys and an electric weed eater/blower combination missing from his storage shed.
•theft by taking on Wages Bridges Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported a welder missing from a storage building.
•juvenile issue at a Kesler Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her 12-year-old daughter ran away after refusing to do chores.
•civil matter concerning a vehicle purchase on Tac Jabbs Dr., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Mulberry St., Nicholson, where a woman reported she saw the postal service worker put something in her mailbox and when she went out five minutes later there was nothing in her mailbox.
•information on Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, where a vehicle was reportedly speeding in the neighborhood.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at a Treemont Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his wife.
•suspicious activity on Tall Timber Trl., Nicholson, a woman reported a car pulled into her driveway, backed out, pulled into a neighboring driveway, sat there for a minute and then left quickly.
•welfare check on a woman at a Sanford Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•information on Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, where a dispute between neighbors was reported.
•civil matter at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•theft by taking at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported the theft of a generator.
•suspicious activity at East Jackson Park, Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, where a woman reported a woman was asleep in a car parked in a handicap parking space.
•dispute between a woman and a man over repairs on her vehicle on J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson.
•juvenile issue at a Z. Williams Rd., Nicholson, residence, where juveniles were riding four-wheelers up and down the roadway.
•suspicious activity on J.S. Williamson Rd., Nicholson, where juveniles were reportedly shooting fireworks at people and at animals.
•harassing communications on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported he was being harassed by his uncle’s boss.
•civil matter on Summer Ln., Nicholson.
•damage to a vehicle at Dollar General, Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a woman reported another driver backed into her car in the parking lot.
•assist medical unit at a Pace Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a female had fallen out of her wheelchair.
•damage to property on Tommy Barnett Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported someone had been cutting trees on his property.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a man reported someone had stolen catalytic converters off some old cars.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•possession of marijuana and suspicious activity on Emily Forest Way, Pendergrass, where a woman reported a strange vehicle outside her residence.
•information on Old State Rd., Pendergrass.
•custody dispute on Old State Rd., Pendergrass.
•welfare check on a female at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence.
•noise complaint on Guy Cooper Rd., Pendergrass, where loud music was reported at Price Mountain Farm.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 at the Hall County line, Talmo, where a man was picked up from a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•harassing communications and criminal damage to property on Main St., Talmo, where a woman reported her estranged husband came in the night and smashed the windshield and side window of her car.
•dispute between two men at a Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•suspicious activity on Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•theft by taking at Adams Tile and Stucco Inc., Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man reported someone had cut the catalytic converters off two of the works trucks parked in the businesses’ parking lot.
•welfare check on a man at a Hwy. 330, Bogart, residence.
•welfare check on an elderly female walking towards D’s Chevron, Old Commerce Rd., Athens.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 330, Athens, where a single vehicle accident was reported.
•warrant service at Athens Animal Clinic, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a man was picked up from an Athens-Clarke County Police Department deputy.
•suspicious activity on Cane Creek Rd. at Cane Creek Ln., Athens, where a woman was reportedly in the middle of the roadway and had been there since the day before the complaint was filed.
•welfare check on an elderly female seen around D’s Chevron, Old Commerce Rd., Athens.
•suspicious activity at Fat Phil’s, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a woman reported a man at the store possibly had a warrant against him.
•suspicious activity on Cane Creek Ln., Athens, where a naked woman was on the porch of a residence.
•welfare check on a man near the roadway at the J&J Flea Market, Hwy. 441, Athens.
•suspicious activity at Fast Phil’s, Hwy. 129, Athens, where a suspicious person was reported. The complainant stated a man with a book bag had been in and out of the store for hours.
•damage to property on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where the driver of a United States Postal Service truck backed into the complainant’s vehicle.
•suspicious activity at D’s Chevron, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man was standing outside the closed business at 10:47 p.m.
•suspicious activity on Lester Rd., Athens, where the complainant reported a man was knocking on his door saying he needed help. The man said a cash Uber driver he got into a truck with had attempted to rob him. Due to the man’s behavior and him not being able to remember things a medical unit was called to the scene and he was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•juvenile issue at a Crooked Creek Rd., Athens, residence, where juveniles were reportedly throwing something at vehicles.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on Hwy. 441, Athens, where the driver of a Moped was struck by the driver of a passenger car that left the scene.
•criminal trespass at a Lebanon Church Rd., Athens, residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 330, Athens.
•identity fraud on Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a man reported receiving three calls stating his Social Security number had been hacked in Texas.
•suspicious activity on Hale Ln., Athens, where a man reported another man came to the residence inquiring about buying the residence.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents in Braselton and Hoschton reported to the JCSO included:
•identity fraud on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman said she sent a copy of her drivers’ license and a W2 form to whom she thought were representatives from a writing-services company following a job interview. The woman was later sent a $2,350 check to purchase required software. According to the incident report, the woman found that odd and consulted her bank, which determined the check to be fraudulent. The company later confirmed to the woman she had not been in contact with any of its representatives.
•theft by taking on Wehunt Rd. where $500 worth of aluminum wire was reported damaged or missing from a subdivision under construction.
•animal complaint on Rebecca St. where a woman said a dog she was keeping attacked her and one of her dogs. The woman said she sustained a small puncture wounds to her right wrist, forearm and knee, requiring hospital care.
•criminal trespass on River Bluff where a woman said her ex-husband, who had been evicted from their residence, attempted to enter the home. The man said he was there to retrieve his belongings.
•dispute on Oldewick Trail where a woman accused her bother of pulling her hair and wrist while fighting with one another in a vehicle. The woman’s brother denied touching her.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Joshua Way where a man was found deceased beside his vehicle. A man at the location had attempted to perform CPR before the responding officer arrived.
•theft by conversion on Jackson Trail where a man who owns a moving company said approximately $2,000 had been withdrawn from his account by a vendor in Norcross despite not ordering any supplies. The man was told a company out of New York, using the same name as his business and renting warehouse space in Hoschton, had charged $2,000 worth of materials to his account. The man also said he’d received calls from customers who said they paid him to move their belongings but never received them. The man said he believes the other company is using the warehouse space in Hoschton to acquire people’s belongings and sell them.
•agency assist on I-85 where the driver of a tractor trailer was lying on an embankment and reportedly going in and out of consciousness. Fire personnel and emergency medical services moved the man off the embankment and into an ambulance.
•theft by taking on Clydes Way where a man said he could not find his medications and suspected his father and step mother of taking them from him.
•damage to vehicle on I-85 where a woman said a tractor trailer’s front left tire blew out and a portion of it struck her bumper, causing damage.
•theft by taking on Rocky Ct. where a woman said her hose and spigot were missing from her home and water was pouring from the opening. The hose was later found on Hwy. 332 by an officer.
•removing license plate and open container on Hwy. 124. A man was cited for placing another vehicle’s tag on his vehicle, while a woman in the vehicle with him was cited for an open-container infraction.
•agency assist on I-85 where a man said he drifted out of his lane and rear-ended a tractor trailer on the side of the road.
•dispute on Country Ridge Rd. where a woman said she took her son’s wallet and car keys after he refused to cut the grass. Because her son owned the car, she was told by an officer that she could not take his keys. She returned both the keys and the wallet.
•agency assist on I-85 to a road rage incident. A man said the driver of a truck threw a water bottle at his vehicle while passing him. The man said he had previously passed the truck, and the driver of the truck veered into his lane, forcing him to pass the vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway.
•criminal trespass on Muscogee Dr. where a man said his friend hit his vehicle multiple times with brass knuckles following an argument.
•theft by taking and financial transaction card theft on Bristol Ct. where a woman said her friend stole her debit card and withdrew $700. She said her friend is the only other person who knew her PIN.
•hit-and-run on Johnson Dr. where a woman said her vehicle was struck from behind as she waited to turn left off Hwy. 53.
•agency assist on Johnson Dr. where an officer located a juvenile who ran away from a rehab center in Lumpkin County.
•motorist assist on Tapp Wood Rd. at Jackson Trail Rd. where the rear of a tractor trailer was stuck in a ditch, blocking he roadway.
•dispute on Joshua Way where a woman said she attempted to leave a residence with her two children, but her boyfriend, who is the father of one of the children, turned her vehicle off. She said he then took the house key off her key ring. The man said he turned off the vehicle because he wanted to know where the woman was taking their child, not to stop her from leaving the residence.
•information on West Broad St. where a woman said two adults and a child living in a tent had been trespassing in her neighborhood pool.
•fraud on Creek View Dr. where a man said someone had tried to gain access to his bank computer through his cell phone and computer at home.
•theft by taking on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man said a catalytic converter had been sawed off his mobile home, which was being kept on a storage lot.
•fraud on Hwy. 332 where a woman said she was notified by her bank of a $720 charge to her card for a television at Best Buy. Another $720 purchase for a television was attempted a day later but denied by the financial institution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.