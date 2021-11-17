The Commerce Public Library Book Vine will meet on Friday, November 19, at 1 p.m. inside the library.
The group is currently reading "She Come by it Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived her Song" by Darah Smarsh.
The library will be closed in celebration of Thanksgiving from Thursday, Nov. 25, through Sunday Nov. 28.
"Be sure to get books early," library manager Angel Abounader states. "Library staff will be happy to see patrons again on Monday, Nov.29."
STORYWALK
This week the library has a storywalk entitled "All for Pie, Pie for All, by All" by David Martin, illustrated by Valeri Gorbachev.
Librarian Tami McClung says, "This is a merry multi-species story cooked up with folksy warmth and humor where everybody gets a piece of pie and then some."
Children can also enjoy a passive activity in the children's department, serve pretend play apple pie to plush animals while learning about fractions.
CHRISTMAS PLANS
Looking ahead, the library will join downtown festivities on December 4 from 4-6 p.m. at Spencer Park with the Piedmont Regional Library's pop up rolling library PuRL.
Be sure to keep an eye-out for PuRL and Buzzie Bee at the City's annual Christmas parade on December 5 at 3 p.m.
The library will also be hosting an evening of Carols on December 8, featuring local piano students, come celebrate the holidays with the library. There will also be a children's Christmas Party on Tuesday, December 14, at 4 pm.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction include: Karen White's "The Attic on Queen Street," Anne Perry's "Christmas Legacy," Anthony Horowitz' "A Line to Kill," Sarah Morgan's "Christmas Escape," Raeanne Thayne's "Sleigh Bells Ring," Lisa Unger's "Last Girl Ghosted," Shelley Gray's "Christmas Courtship," Christine Pride's "We Are Not Like Them," Heather Morris' "Three Sisters," Michael Connelly's "Dark Hours" and Cherie Priest's "Grave Reservations."
New nonfiction include: "The Dying Citizen" by Victor Davis Hansen, "Desperate An Epic Battle for Clean Water" by Kris Maher, "The Least of Us True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl" and "Meth" by Sam Quinones, and "Leave the Gun Take the Cannoli" by Mark Seal. Also available is Matthew McConaughay's biography, "Greenlights."
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Tuesday, Nov. 16, Advanced Computer class from 1 to 3 p.m.
•Wednesday, Nov. 17, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Nov. 17, Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Friday, Nov. 19, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
•Friday, Book Vine, 1 p.m.
