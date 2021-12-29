The Commerce Public Library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, to celebrate the New Year, reopening on Monday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m.
The new story walk in the children's tower will be "Snowballs" by Lois Ehlert. The take and make to go with this book will be a construction paper snowman. Ehlert's story has been described as a wintry world created out of cut paper collage and textured found objects like buttons and fabric.
TEEN SMASH/YOGA
Teen Smash will be held on Thursday, Dec.. 30, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.. Yoga will also be held that evening at 6 p.m.
Looking ahead, the adult writer's group will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10:30.
IN-DOOR MOVIE
Families with children will want to mark their calendar for an indoor drive-in movie for kids held on Saturday, January 22, at 11 a.m. Children will have the opportunity to turn large cardboard boxes into cars to sit in while watching a movie on the big screen. This event will be held upstairs at the Commerce Civic Center.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction include: Tracie Peterson's "Forever My Own," Louise Erdick's "The Sentence," Ethan Joella's "A Little Hope" and Heather Morris' "Clika's Journey."
There are many new nonfiction now on the shelves including: "Our Broken Elections" by John Fund," Unbroken" by Laura Hilllenbrand, "Washington at the Plow" by Bruce Ragsdale, "Rebel Homemaker" by Drew Barrymore, "The Provider Cookbook" by Chad Belding, "Sweet Talk Cookies" by Hayley Callaway, "Eat to Live" by Joel Fuhrman, and "What About Us - A New Parents Guide to Safeguarding Your Over-anxious, Over-extended, Sleep-deprived Relationship" by Karen Kleiman. Finally. the 2021 Christmas with Southern Living is also here. If it is checked out, there are many of the past years' Southern Living Christmas books that are still available.
Over 16 "new to Commerce" DVD's were added to the shelves in the last week as well, including "Ratatouille," "Finding Nemo" and "Shrek 2."
Patrons who may have taken their children to the new Disney movie, "Encanto" might be interested to know that the library has the junior novel, "Encanto," by Angela Cervantes.
The newest novel by Kate DiCamillo, "The Beatryce Prophecy," is also available.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Wednesdays - Kidsercise 10:30 a.m.
•Thursdays - Teen Smash 4-5:30 p.m.
•Yoga - 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.