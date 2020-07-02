The Commerce Public Library is now open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Due to restrictions, only a limited number of patrons are allowed in the building at a time, so patrons are asked to restrict visits to 30 minutes.
Computers are available for use for 30 minutes per visit.
Social distancing is required, and while masks are not required they are encouraged for safety.
It is not too late for parents to register children and teens online for the Summer Reading Prpgram with Beanstack at prlib.org. Paper reading logs with stickers are available for those who prefer a traditional log.
Participants are eligible for prizes after reading for 25 days and 50 days. Children are also allowed to retroactively count days, if they are not signed up yet..
Be sure to check the library's Facebook page at facebook.com/commercepubliclibrary and at www.prlib.org for daily program posts with local librarians.
Also, the Jackson County Seamless Summer Feeding bus visits the library around 11:55-12:15 Mondays through Fridays. Free lunch is available to any child ages 18 and under, and this institution is an equal opportunity provider.
The library is happy to announce the receipt of a Grow with Google Leads Grant, an initiative of Libraries Lead with Digital Skills. Small business owners will want to mark their calendars for July 28 at 6:30 p.m.and join in virtually for a class on how to better market their business. Two attendees will have a chance to win a free Chromebook. Be on the lookout for more information online in the coming weeks as the library prepares to host this live Google meeting.
Check this spot next week for many new additions to the library shelves. Over three boxes of new books have just come in and will be available as soon as they can be catalogued. There have been many DVD's added in the last week, and many new audio books will also be added shortly.
Virtual programming for children @prlib.org or facebook.com/commercepubliclibrary
Programs coming up include:
•Wednesday, July 1, Red White & Blue Virtual Show & Tell.
•Thursday, July 2, Make & Take Rube Goldberg Machine: Pick up supplies Monday-•Thursday at the library. Watch the how-to video on Thursday.
•Monday, July 6, Book Talk with local Sloane Meyers.
•Tuesday, July 7, Unicorn Virtual Storytime with Ms. Beth.
Virtual programming for teens includes:
•Thursday, July 2.
•Tuesday, July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.